Altered Reality
Oliver Cook's life shifts when he reconnects with Jack, the old caretaker from his past, at Spring Manor. A bottle of pills marked with alien symbols grants Oliver a miracle drug, bringing wealth and healing, but strains family ties. When his daughter vanishes, Oliver's riches offer no solace. In 'Altered Reality,' he embarks on a journey to solve her mystery, confronting moral dilemmas and the supernatural. This gripping tale explores themes of redemption, family, and the choices we make.