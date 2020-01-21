Altered Carbon season 2 with Anthony Mackie gets February premiere date

We still don’t have any actual footage from Altered Carbon season 2, but we expect some is just around the corner because Netflix officially set a premiere date.

The next phase of episodes, which swaps in Anthony Mackie after Joel Kinnaman‘s run in season 1, will hit the streaming platform on Feb. 27, as unveiled in a brief teaser video released Tuesday.

The show takes its premise from Richard K. Morgan’s sci-fi novel, which involves the concept of humans uploading their consciousness into different bodies, referred to as “sleeves.” Kinnaman starred as the new sleeve of lead character Takeshi Kovacs, a mercenary, in season 1, while the Falcon and the Winter Soldier actor will now portray the character in a different sleeve for season 2.

Other cast members include Simone Missick (Luke Cage) as Trepp, Lela Loren (Power) as Danica Harlan, Dina Shihabi (Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan) as Dig 301, Torben Liebrecht (Homeland) as Colonel Ivan Carrera, James Saito (The Terror) as Tanaseda Hideki, and season 1’s Renee Elise Goldsberry as Quellcrist Falconer and Chris Connor as Poe.

