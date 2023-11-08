Alpha Academy Appear On 11/7 NXT, Set To Return On 11/14

Alpha Academy‘s presence was felt on this week’s WWE NXT.

The November 7 episode of WWE NXT opened with Akira Tozawa challenging Noam Dar for the NXT Heritage Cup Championship. Dar ultimately retained after scoring two falls to one. But after the bout, Alpha Academy came to Tozawa’s defense as Otis laid out Oro Mensah.

Later on backstage, Alpha Academy encountered Drew Gulak , Charlie Dempsey, Damon Kemp, and Myles Borne. After exchanging words, a challenge was laid out for a singles match and Otis went on to defeat Gulak via pinfall.

It was also confirmed that Alpha Academy will appear on the November 14 episode of NXT once again as guests on Noam Dar’s Supernova Sessions.

