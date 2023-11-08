Alpha Academy Appear On 11/7 NXT, Set To Return On 11/14
Alpha Academy‘s presence was felt on this week’s WWE NXT.
The November 7 episode of WWE NXT opened with challenging for the NXT Heritage Cup Championship. Dar ultimately retained after scoring two falls to one. But after the bout, Alpha Academy came to Tozawa’s defense as Otis laid out Oro Mensah.
.@TozawaAkira might not have gotten the win, but now he knows #AlphaAcademy always has back
#WWENXTpic.twitter.com/GI8i7cmkSE
— WWE (@WWE) November 8, 2023
Later on backstage, Alpha Academy encountered , Charlie Dempsey, Damon Kemp, and Myles Borne. After exchanging words, a challenge was laid out for a singles match and Otis went on to defeat Gulak via pinfall.
#AlphaAcademy is living their best lives ?#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/GEZcicL1Hk
— WWE (@WWE) November 8, 2023
It was also confirmed that Alpha Academy will appear on the November 14 episode of NXT once again as guests on Noam Dar’s Supernova Sessions.
WrestleZone will have complete coverage of the show as it airs.
RELATED: WWE NXT Results (11/7/23)
