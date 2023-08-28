Alone Australia
Alone Australia is an Australian survival competition series on SBS which premiered on 29 March 2023. It follows the self-documented daily struggles of 10 individuals as they survive alone in the wilderness for as long as possible using a limited amount of survival equipment. The participants are isolated from each other and all other humans, with the participants having to self-document and film their experiences themselves. They may "tap out" at any time or be removed due to failing a medical