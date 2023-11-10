Ally Lewber and James Kennedy Discuss the Likelihood of Them Getting Married
Ally Lewber from Vanderpump Rules confidently says, on a scale from 1-10, the likelihood of her and James Kennedy getting married is a hard 10. The crowd goes wild when James says it's a million out of 10 for him before Andy Cohen suggests that they get hitched at a chapel in Las Vegas while they’re in town for BravoCon. Andy even offers to be their witness. Plus, Southern Charm’s Madison LeCroy says the biggest B-list F-boy on the stage is Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Schwartz and Summer House star Paige DeSorbo says, out of Craig Conovoer’s Southern Charm castmates, he complains about Austen Kroll the most.