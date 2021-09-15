Allison Mack reports to prison early, begins 3-year sentence for role in NXIVM

Allison Mack is officially behind bars.

The former Smallville star reported to the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, Calif., inmate records show, two weeks before she was ordered to surrender. In June, Mack was sentenced to three years in prison as she was one of NXIVM's top slave masters. If FCI Dublin sounds familiar, that's because it's the same low-security camp where Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman served time for their roles in the college admissions scandal.

Mack, 39, pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy and racketeering in 2019. She agreed to work with prosecutors in the government's case against convicted sex cult leader, Keith Raniere, including turning over audio of the NXIVM founder detailing the group's branding ritual. Prosecutors asked for a sentence below the 14 to 17 1/2 years typically recommended for her crimes.

Although the judge noted Mack was an "essential accomplice" of Raniere's who "willingly enslaved, destabilized and manipulated other women," he found three mitigating factors for a lower, three-year sentence.

"First, your lawyers make a persuasive case that you, like the victims of your conduct, were ensnared in Mr. Raniere's coercive and manipulative web," Judge Garaufis wrote in his sentencing memorandum. "Second, you have expressed remorse and contrition and made significant progress towards rehabilitating yourself. And I see no reason to doubt that your efforts and your progress are sincere."

Finally, the judge noted Mack's assistance in the government's case against Raniere, who was sentenced to life in prison on sex trafficking and other disturbing charges.

Mack called her involvement with NXIVM, which was billed as a self-help group, "the biggest mistake and greatest regret of my life." She also apologized to victims ahead of June's sentencing hearing.