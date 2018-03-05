Allison Janney among stars sporting bold colours at the Oscars

Stars wore Time’s Up pins on the red carpet as colour returned to awards season.

Stars wore bold shades of red, jewel tones and blush colours as they arrived on the red carpet at the Academy Awards.

The multi-coloured swathe of gowns at the awards ceremony marked a change from the Golden Globes and the Bafta Film Awards, which saw stars wearing black in solidarity with anti-sexual harassment campaigns #MeToo and Time’s Up.

Allison Janney, who is nominated for best supporting actress for her role in I, Tonya, caught the eye in a vivid scarlet Reem Acra gown with long sleeves that draped to the floor.

Get Out star Allison Williams opted for a more ethereal aesthetic in a pale blush gown with a full skirt and delicate beading and crystals on the bodice.

Williams’ dress was similar to that of actress Mira Sorvino, whose spring-like garment included a floral decoration across the large skirt.

Ashley Judd went for a vibrant shade of purple for her strapless gown, as did actress Chelsea Peretti, who joined her husband Jordan Peele on the red carpet.

Peele, who is nominated for best director for Get Out, rocked a crisp white suit and black bow tie.

