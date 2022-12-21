Allison Holker mourns Stephen 'tWitch' Boss 1 week after death: 'How my heart aches'

Allison Holker Boss, Stephen "tWitch" Boss and their children attend the Minions: The Rise of Gru premiere on June 25, 2022. (Photo: WireImage)

Allison Holker Boss shared her first Instagram since Stephen "tWitch" Boss's death. The So You Think You Can Dance alum posted a selfie of her and her late husband as she grieves her partner's death.

"My ONE and ONLY Oh how my heart aches. We miss you so much," Holker Boss, 34, captioned the picture.

Ellen DeGeneres, Boss's co-worker for nearly a decade, left a comment on the post: "There is so much love coming to you. I hope you can feel it."

Boss died by suicide on Dec. 13 at age 40. He left behind Holker Boss and their three children: Zaia, 3, Maddox, 6, and Weslie, 14.

Boss's mother, Connie Boss Alexander, is also grieving. On Tuesday night, she shared a screenshot of her and Boss on FaceTime. "Oh if only I could FT to heaven..." she wrote on her Instagram story.

Alexander issued a heartbreaking statement on social media last week after Boss's shocking death.

"Family and friends, thank you for all the love, prayers and encouragement," she wrote. "Please know I see all the messages, texts, posts and the phone calls. I can't use words right now. Please know I will reach out when I can."

Speaking directly to her son, Alexander added: "Stephen Laurel, your mother loves you to eternity and beyond."

Boss's grandfather said the whole family is "devastated" and surprised.

"We had no indication that anything was out of the ordinary," Eddy Boss, who last spoke to the choreographer the weekend before his passing, told Daily Mail.

Boss's death sent shockwaves around the industry, but it was Justin Timberlake who perhaps put it best.

"It's heartbreaking to hear that someone who brought so much joy to a room, was hurting so much behind closed doors," the singer wrote in a series of tweets. "I've known Twitch for over 20 years through the dance community — he always lit everything up. You just never know what someone is really going through."

Story continues

Holker Boss confirmed her husband's death in a statement shortly after TMZ broke the news.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," she told Yahoo Entertainment. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

The statement continued, "To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt," she continued. "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children."

Holker Boss concluded with a message to her husband, saying, "Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you."

MORE: Both Boss and Holker Boss had several project in the works before his passing