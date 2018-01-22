    Alison Brie addresses sexual misconduct accusations against brother-in-law James Franco

    Shannon Connellan
    Alison Brie has addressed sexual misconduct accusations faced by James Franco at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

    The GLOW actor and two-time SAG Award nominee, who is married to Franco's brother and The Disaster Artist co-star Dave Franco, talked to E! News' Giuliana Rancic on the red carpet on Sunday.

    "I think that above all, what we've always said is it remains vital that anyone that feels victimized should and does have the right to speak out and come forward. I obviously support my family," said Brie of the accusations.

    Five women have accused James Franco of sexual misconduct, according to a report by the Los Angeles Times.

    "Not everything that has been reported is fully accurate, so I think we're waiting to get all the information," she continued, reiterating Franco's remarks to Stephen Colbert on the accusations. "But of course now is the time for listening and that's what we're all trying to do."

    Brie is nominated for two SAG Awards for GLOW, for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

