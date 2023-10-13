Aliens Uncovered: Ufos Over Vegas

Business TechCrunch

Synapse and Evolve Bank & Trust on Friday addressed a lengthy Fintech Business Weekly post from October 8 that claimed the companies were at odds with each other after Evolve decided to end the relationship. Business banking startup Mercury, which was working with Evolve, also confirmed the termination of its relationship with Synapse. In the post, Jason Mikula reported that the entities are blaming each other “over who was responsible for a "deficit" of over $13 million in “for benefit of” accounts holding customer funds at Evolve, among myriad other issues” going back at least three years.