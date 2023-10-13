Aliens Uncovered: Ufos Over Vegas
Aliens Uncovered: UFO’s Over Vegas focuses on the secret connection between Arizona and Nevada with the help of a nine year collection of footage filmed by Steve Barone. We take an in depth look at fresh UFO content, and dissect one of Barone's files that went viral because it appears to show an abduction. Through interpretation we determine if the unidentified flying objects that are currently over Area 51 and Nellis Air Force base are man-made or from other worlds.