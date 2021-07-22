Alicia Silverstone (and her dog) want to free Britney Spears in new video: 'We stand with you'

Alicia Silverstone and her family have thrown their support behind Britney Spears amid the singer's ongoing conservatorship battle.

In a sweet TikTok video (set to the Spears hit "...Baby One More Time") posted Wednesday, the Clueless actress and her son approach their dog, who looks at the camera as a "Free Britney" thought bubble hovers over its head.

"We were wondering what our dog was thinking about," Silverstone wrote in the caption. "And we couldn't agree more. We stand with you Britney."

Everett; Britney Spears/Youtube Alicia Silverstone has shared a 'Free Britney' video on TikTok amid Britney Spears' conservatorship battle.

Spears' battle to end her 13-year conservatorship has ramped up in recent weeks, with a court allowing the superstar to hire her own lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, for the first time in the case. Rosengart said he is working "aggressively" and "expeditiously" to remove Spears' father, Jamie Spears, from the conservatorship after the singer went public with allegations of exploitation and isolation, among other accusations, during a June hearing.

"I would like to charge my father with conservatorship abuse," a tearful Spears reportedly said in the statement. "If this is not abuse, I don't know what is."

Watch Silverstone's video for Spears above.

