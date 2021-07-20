Alicia Silverstone reenacts classic 'Clueless' scene with her son to mark movie's 26th anniversary

Alicia Silverstone stars in "Clueless." (Photo: Paramount/ Courtesy: Everett Collection)

Alicia Silverstone just combined two of the great loves of her life in one TikTok post.

She teamed up with her 10-year-old son, Bear, to mark the 26th anniversary of the July 19, 1995 release of her most celebrated movie, Clueless. Mom and son reenacted the scene where Silverstone's character, Cher, goes to leave for a date, and she has an exchange with her father about her dress. He thinks it's too racy. In the clip, Silverstone of course plays Cher while Bear adorably fills in for Cher's displeased dad.

Silverstone also shared a behind-the-scenes photo of how the clip came together, noting "how cute" Bear looked in his too-big jacket and glasses.

While Bear, whose dad is Silverstone's ex-husband, Christopher Jarecki, isn't exactly the intended demographic for the movie, he's been familiar with it since he was 5. That's when his mom brought him along as she introduced the movie at a screening in Los Angeles.

"It seemed like a very special moment for him to be there," Silverstone told Yahoo Entertainment in December. "I would not have shown him the movie at five, because it's not appropriate for a 5-year-old, but I don't think it harmed him in any way. All he did was come away trying to French kiss me! Don't worry, I kept my mouth closed."

After the credits rolled, young Bear spent a while really curious about just why people ever open their mouths to kiss.

The rest of us were pretty obsessed with Clueless, too, for different reasons. A lot of the love for the film, loosely based on Jane Austen's Emma and an influence on Elle Woods in Legally Blonde, was thanks to Silverstone.

Clueless director Heckerling explained to Yahoo Entertainment in July 2020 that while she considered others to play Cher, she really always wanted Silverstone for the part.

"I met with Reese Witherspoon, but she never read for it," Heckerling said. "And by that time I was, like, already settled on Alicia, who I love. Who, you know, was in my head while I was writing."

