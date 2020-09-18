Alicia Keys exposes new sides of herself on brand-new album, 'Alicia': 'I'm getting comfortable being uncomfortable'

Today marks the highly-anticipated release of Alicia Keys’s seventh studio album, Alicia, which had originally been slated for a March 20 release but was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s definitely been a 2020 nobody could have imagined,” Keys tells Yahoo Entertainment, “and the music itself has been ready for quite some time, and now that that it’s here, I couldn’t be more excited.”

It has been four years since the release of Keys’s 2016 album, Here, which debuted at No. 2 on the U.S. Billboard 200 and was her seventh No. 1 album on the U.S. Top Hip Hop/R&B Albums chart. Alicia looks to be poised for similar success. Keys debuted her first track from the album — the moving and atmospheric ballad “Show Me Love” with collaborator Miguel — way back in September 2019, and it was praised by critics. The song was accompanied by a stylistically innovative music video, directed by Cara Stricker and featuring Hollywood heavy hitters Zoe Saldana and Michael B. Jordan.

Keys’s second release from the album was the upbeat anthem “Underdog,” which went to No. 1 on the overall iTunes chart and became the most added song at Top 40 radio in the U.S. Keys performed the hit single during the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, to which she returned as host after her well-received debut the previous year.

Further releases included the beautiful yet haunting track “Perfect Way to Die,” written in response to systemic racism and police brutality, and “So Done,” her slow, mellow duet with Grammy winner Khalid.

