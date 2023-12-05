Alicia Keys autobiographical stage musical 'Hell’s Kitchen' to debut on Broadway in spring

Mark Kennedy
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK — Broadway audiences will soon be hearing the hit songs of Alicia Keys — not far from where the multiple-Grammy-winner grew up.

"Hell's Kitchen," the semi-autobiographical musical by the singer-songwriter, is making the move uptown from off-Broadway to the Shubert Theatre this spring.

"I loved going to the theater and I was inspired by it and the songwriting and the expression and the beauty and the way you could be transported," she tells The Associated Press. "But I never really put it together that maybe one day I would be able to have a debut on Broadway."

Alicia Keys’ semi-autobiographical stage musical ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ will move to Broadway next spring.
Alicia Keys’ semi-autobiographical stage musical ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ will move to Broadway next spring.

Alicia Keys' 'Hell's Kitchen' on Broadway: Tickets, song selection, more

Performances begin March 28 with an opening set for April 20. Tickets are on sale Dec. 11. No casting news was revealed but Maleah Joi Moon was the lead off-Broadway.

The musical features Keys' best-known hits: "Fallin'," "No One," "Girl on Fire," "If I Ain't Got You," and, of course, "Empire State of Mind," as well as four new songs.

The coming-of-age story about a gifted teenager is by playwright Kristoffer Diaz, a Pulitzer Prize finalist for "The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity." It is directed by Michael Greif, who also helmed "Dear Evan Hansen," and has choreography by Camille A. Brown.

"Hell's Kitchen" centers on 17-year-old Ali, who like Keys, is the daughter of a white mother and a Black father and is about growing up in a subsidized housing development just outside Times Square in the once-rough neighborhood called Hell's Kitchen. Keys is also the lead producer.

Keys notes that her mother moved to New York City from Toledo, Ohio, and studied at New York University, eventually acting on stage, in independent films and TV projects. Keys also went into acting before music snatched her away. "Hell's Kitchen," in a way, is a full-circle moment for the Keys' family.

Broadway tentatively averted a strike as Hollywood actors, writers picketed

"Dreams come around for you — they might not come for you exactly when you thought it was going to come for you. But they do. They find their way," she says.

Reviews of the musical were kind, with The New Yorker calling it "frequently exhilarating" to Variety saying it is a "sparkling story paying homage to New York" and The Guardian calling it "surprisingly loose-limbed and rousing."

Keys says the show may undergo a few tweaks here and there to prepare for a larger stage, but the bones of the show are strong.

"Surely pieces of it will continue to evolve and grow. That's the beauty of art," she says. "What I know is intact is the spirit of it. The spirit of it is so pure and so good and it's so infectious. It is about transformation. It really is about finding who you are."

It will join a glut of recent jukebox musicals on Broadway, a list that includes "A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical," "& Juliet," "MJ" and "Moulin Rouge!" One that used the songs of Britney Spears — "Once Upon a One More Time" — closed this fall.

This isn't Keys' first flirtation with Broadway. In 2011, she was a co-producer of the Broadway play "Stick Fly," for which she supplied some music.

Keys will join such pop and rock luminaries as Elton John, Cyndi Lauper, Sting, Alanis Morissette, Dave Stewart, Edie Brickell, David Byrne and Fatboy Slim, Bono and The Edge with Broadway scores.

Broadway's first theater named after a Black woman honors trailblazing actress Lena Horne

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Alicia Keys' 'Hell's Kitchen' musical to debut on Broadway

Recommended Stories

  • Meta and IBM form an AI Alliance, but to what end?

    Meta, on an open source tear, wants to spread its influence further and wider in the ongoing battle for AI mindshare. This morning, the social network announced that it's teaming up with IBM, whose audience is decidedly more corporate and enterprise, to launch the AI Alliance, a industry body to support "open innovation" and "open science" in AI. The Partnership on AI years ago promised to publish research using open source licenses and minutes from its meetings to, as the AI Alliance purportedly seeks to do, educate the public on pressing AI issues of the day.

  • Lenovo Legion Go review: The XL alternative to the Steam Deck

    For those who want a gaming handheld with big performance and a huge display, there's a lot to like about the Lenovo Legion Go.

  • Apple Watch Series 9 falls to a new low of $310

    The deal takes $89 of its retail price.

  • 2024 Lucid Air prices slashed, more feature and customization possibilities offered

    Changes for the Lucid Air for 2024 mostly amount to feature, powertrain and trim level choices.

  • Stock market news today: US stocks dip ahead of fresh jobs data

    Investors are looking to labor market readings as they decide whether to put hopes for an interest-rate cut on ice.

  • This is my favorite smartphone tripod

    Peak Design's phone tripod folds down to a credit-card-sized profile, a little thicker than Apple’s MagSafe wallets. With a solid micro-ball head, you can even can adjust the angle of your phone while it’s in tripod mode.

  • Kyron Learning secures $14.6M to expand its conversational AI technology

    Kyron Learning, an AI-based learning startup, announced today its $14.6 million Series A funding round plus a $850,000 grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The new capital will further develop the platform’s generative AI capabilities and build out its K-12 math curriculum. Today, the company is opening the platform up to all organizations and learning solution providers, providing them with the right tools to release content using Kyron’s conversational AI technology.

  • The best power banks for 2024

    With so many battery packs on the market right now, we tested out a bunch to see which are worth your money.

  • Yahoo Sports AM: 12-team playoff

    Today's edition includes what a 12-team playoff would have looked like, the man who "completed football," a new way to play golf, and so much more.

  • Vancouver's Fantuan raises $40M to deliver real Chinese food at your doorstep

    For those who move abroad from China, one thing they miss dearly is the convenience of food delivery apps. Fantuan, a Vancouver-based company, has been working on replicating the experience of Chinese food delivery platforms in the West for the past nine years. Recently, it raised some fresh capital to further advance its goal -- bringing authentic Chinese food to people around the world.