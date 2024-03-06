Alia Bhatt Spy Universe Film Set to Roll in 2024, Yash Raj Films CEO Confirms

Production will commence in 2024 on leading Indian studio Yash Raj Films’ spy universe film headlined by Alia Bhatt, the studio CEO Akshaye Widhani has confirmed.

Widhani was speaking at Mumbai’s FICCI Frames media industry conference, where he was in conversation with Monika Shergill, VP, content, Netflix India.

Created by producer Aditya Chopra, the spy universe kicked off with the Tiger franchise, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, beginning with “Ek Tha Tiger” (2012) and “Tiger Zinda Hai” (2017), and continued with “War” (2019), starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. The latest instalment in the universe, “Pathaan,” starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, was the second biggest Indian hit of 2023. Bhatt will play a super spy in the new film.

“That’s scheduled to start later this year. Talking about the spy universe, we’re excited about having this IP in the studio. I think it’s a financial and cultural juggernaut,” Widhani said. “There’s a lot of stuff that’s going to come in the spy universe, we’re going to see more and more films getting underway.”

In 2023, Netflix and YRF forged a creative partnership where the output so far includes hit series “The Romantics” and “The Railway Men” and the upcoming slate has films “Maharaj” and “Vijay 69” and series “The Mandala Murders.”

Bhatt starred in Netflix spy thriller “Heart of Stone.” The spy/mercenary “Extraction” films are also big hits for the service. The Russo brothers’ CIA thriller “The Gray Man,” featuring Indian star Dhanush is also a success for Netfix, and could become a franchise, while the brothers’ spy/mercenary “Extraction” films are also blockbusters on the streamer. The brothers have visited India and met the cream of the film industry.

When asked by Variety if there could be a confluence between the YRF spy universe and Netflix’s various spy franchises, Shergill said, “These are great ideas. Never say never to anything, but never reveal anything before its well-cooked.”

About the Netflix-YRF partnership, Widhani and Shergill said that both organizations do not have a fear of failure.

