Ali Wong and Steven Yeun Make History With Golden Globe Wins

Steven Yeun and Ali Wong at the 81st Golden Globe Awards - Credit: Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Ali Wong and Steven Yeun made history on Sunday night as the first actors of Asian descent to take home Golden Globes for best female actor and best actor in a limited series, for their performances in Netflix road-rage thriller Beef.

In his acceptance speech Yeun cited feelings of “isolation” throughout his life. “The story I usually tell myself, of myself, is one of isolation and separateness, and then you come up here and you have this moment and you can only think about everyone else,” he says, before cracking, “…and that feels like the plot of Frozen, I just now realized.”

More from Rolling Stone

Wong, for her part, thanked creator Lee Sung Jin and Yeun for the friendship that came out of the series. The show also won the award for Best Limited Series, with Lee thanking the real-life inspiration for the series. “Our show is actually based on a real road rage incident that happened to me, so I’d be remiss not to thank that driver,” he said. “Sir, I hope you honk and yell and inspire others for years to come.”

The darkly comedic series received critical acclaim when it premiered in April, with Rolling Stone describing it as “the latest example of the incredible range and depth Yeun has demonstrated in the years since he left The Walking Dead, as well as a startlingly great dramatic showcase for Wong, whose acting work has generally been closer in tone to her stand-up comedy persona.”

Although Beef was in the limited series category, Lee previously opened up about the potential of more seasons. “I wanted it to have a conclusive feel just in case,” he says, “but there are a lot of ideas on my end to keep this story going. I think should we be blessed with a Season Two, there’s a lot of ways for Danny and Amy to continue. I have one really big general idea that I can’t really say yet, but I have three seasons mapped out in my head currently.”

Best of Rolling Stone