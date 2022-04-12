Ali Wong And Husband Justin Hakuta Are Divorcing After 8 Years of Marriage

ali wong and justin Hakuta

Jesse Grant/Getty

Ali Wong and her husband Justin Hakuta are ending their marriage.

After eight years together, the pair have decided to divorce. "It's amicable and they will continue to co-parent lovingly," a source tells PEOPLE of the former couple.

Wong's rep confirmed the news to PEOPLE on Tuesday.

The comedian and actress, 39, first met Hakuta, 39, at a friend's wedding reception in 2010 and immediately hit it off. At the time, Hakuta was a Fulbright scholar and student at Harvard Business School.

ali wong and justin Hakuta

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

During her 2016 Netflix stand-up special Baby Cobra, Wong joked about how she "trapped" her husband.

"The first thing I learned about him was that, at the time, he was attending Harvard Business School," she shared. " And I was like, 'Oh, my God, I'm gonna trap his a—. Going to trap his a—!' And I trapped his a— initially by not kissing him until the fifth date, which is a very unusual move on my part. But I did it on purpose because I knew that he was a catch."

After a few years of dating, the couple wed in San Francisco on November 27, 2014. The former couple later welcomed two daughters, Mari in 2015 and Nikki in 2017.

Following his father's footsteps, Hakuta — the son of Japanese-American inventor and TV personality Ken Hakuta, also known as Dr. Fad — is a successful entrepreneur who previously worked as a vice president of a multimillion-dollar technology company, GoodRx.

In her 2019 memoir addressed to her daughters, titled Dear Girls: Intimate Tales Untold Secrets and Advice for Living Your Best Life, Wong revealed she signed a prenup prior to tying the knot.

As a result, the Always Be My Maybe star shared she became "more motivated to make my own money because I signed a document specifically outlining how much I couldn't depend on my husband," CNBC reported.

"My father always praised 'the gift of fear,'" she wrote. "And that prenup scared the s— out of me. In the end, being forced to sign that prenup was one of the greatest things that ever happened to me and my career."