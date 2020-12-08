Alfred Molina Reprising Role as Doctor Octopus in Tom Holland’s ‘Spider-Man 3’

Rebecca Rubin

Alfred Molina is returning to the Spidey-verse. The actor, who portrayed the evil Doctor Octopus in Tobey MaGuire “Spider-Man” sequel, is reprising his role for the third installment of the Tom Holland-led superhero adventure.

More to come…

More from Variety

Best of Variety

Sign up for Varietyâ€™s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Latest Stories