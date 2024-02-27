Alfre Woodard Joins Apple Drama Series ‘Last Frontier’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Alfre Woodard has joined the cast of the upcoming Apple TV+ drama series “The Last Frontier,” Variety has learned exclusively.

Woodard joins previously announced series lead Jason Clarke in the show, as well as cast members Haley Bennett, Dominic Cooper, Simone Kessell, Tait Blum, and “Reservation Dogs” alum Dallas Goldtooth. Apple has given the show a 10-episode order.

More from Variety

Per the official description, the series “follows US Marshall Frank Remnick (Clarke), the lone Marshal in charge of the quiet, rugged barrens of Alaska, whose jurisdiction is turned upside-down when a prison transport plane crashes in the remote wilderness, setting free dozens of violent inmates. Tasked with protecting the town he’s vowed to keep safe, he begins to suspect the crash wasn’t an accident, but the first step of a well-crafted plan with international political implications.”

Woodard will star as Bradford, described as “a top leader in the CIA.” This will be the second Apple series in which Woodard has appeared. She previously starred alongside Jason Momoa in the sci-fi drama “See,” which ran for three seasons.

Woodard is one of the most acclaimed actresses of her time with a dizzying number of accolades to her name. She has been nominated for: 17 Emmy Awards in her career, winning four; seven SAG Awards, winning three; three Golden Globes, winning one; and 21 NAACP Awards, winning nine, among several other awards wins. She was also nominated for an Oscar for best supporting actress for her work in “Cross Creek.” She is known for her roles in films like “Clemency” and “Crooklyn” and for shows like “Hill Street Blues,” “LA Law,” and the TV film “Miss Evers’ Boys.”

She is repped by CAA, Circle of Confusion and Gochman Law Group.

“The Last Frontier” hails from creators Jon Bokenkamp and Richard D’Ovidio. Both serve as executive producers alongside Clarke. Sam Hargrave will direct the pilot and executive produce. Apple Studios will produce.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.