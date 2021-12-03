Alexandra Daddario Is Engaged to Boyfriend Andrew Form: 'Couldn't Be Luckier'

Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form

Alexandra Daddario is getting married!

PEOPLE has confirmed that the actress is engaged to boyfriend Andrew Form.

The White Lotus star, 35, seemingly celebrated the news with a heartfelt tribute to Form on social media Thursday, calling the producer "the most formidable love of my life."

"The absolutely most wonderful man, you handle nonsense, loss, life, difficulty, people, with grace and compassion," Daddario wrote on Instagram alongside a photo smiling with Form, 52. "You're a loving father, funny, hard-working, honest, introspective, sexy, kind and sensitive."

She added, "You've taken the worst moments of my life and soothed them, just knowing that you existed when they happened makes my heart fuller and more pieced together."

Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form engaged

The pair made their red carpet debut as a couple during the premiere of The White Lotus in California this past summer. "The only things I want touching my body are @dolcegabbana and Andrew Form," Daddario wrote alongside an Instagram photo from the event where the actress gazed at The Purge producer with a big smile.

"I love how we have been chastised and separated by flight attendants on multiple international flights because we are like teenagers. Why does it all feel so different? This is the love they talk about in poems and Ed Sheeran songs," she ended Thursday's sweet post. "Andrew- you are the greatest, most formidable love of my life. I couldn't be luckier."

Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form engaged

In May, the Baywatch actress also shared a black and white photo of herself giving Form a kiss, writing, "I love you … 'and even that is an understatement.' "

This will be Form's second marriage. He and ex Jordana Brewster ended their marriage in 2020 after 13 years. The former couple shares sons Rowan, 5, and Julian, 8.