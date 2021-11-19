Alexa PenaVega says toddler's finger is growing back after accident: 'I'm not even kidding'

Alexa PenaVega gave an update on her son's injured finger. (Photo: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Alexa PenaVega says her 2-year-old son, Kingston, is recovering — and then some — after he injured his finger last month.

The Nashville alum had explained then on social media that, as she was putting the kids to bed, she unintentionally "shut Kingston's fingers in the hinge of the bathroom door." His first finger was "a little bruised and a little bloody," but "his middle finger took the brunt of it and was severed from the first knuckle near the tip."

On Thursday, she gave an update on her Instagram Stories.

"I know this is gonna sound absolutely crazy, but it's literally growing back. Like, his finger is growing back. There was, like, nothing, and now he's, like, up to here," PenaVega said, holding up her own fingers. "I'm not even kidding. I'm gonna have to show you a before and after." (Indeed, kids' severed fingertips can sometimes regenerate, while those of adults cannot.)

Alexa PenaVega answers a question about son Kingston in her Instagram Stories. (Photo: Instagram)

PenaVega shares Kingston, as well as son Ocean, who turns 5 next month, and 6-month-old daughter Rio, with fellow actor Carlos PenaVega, her husband of eight years.

Alexa PenaVega shops with her family. (Photo: Instagram)

When Kingston was first injured, she described the incident as "the most traumatic thing we've had go through as a family."

Doctors were unable to reattach the part of the finger that was lost.

"The mom guilt and the shame was really hard to get through," she said. PenaVega was thankful for "the sweet little bruiser Kingston is."

Still, she faced criticism, which she called out after commenters suggested that she had slammed the door "in a fit of rage."

"Social media can be really frustrating," she wrote at the time.

Now she continues to share her family's adventures, including the bonding between her kids, which she showed last month with a clip of Kingston and Rio. Her husband does the same.