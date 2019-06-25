Kylie Jenner Talked About Something Super Rude At The Met Gala, A-Rod Says

Polite dinner table conversation is supposed to stay away from the subjects of sex, politics and money, etiquette experts agree.

It appears nobody told Kylie Jenner, who couldn’t stop herself from talking about her riches at this year’s Met Gala in May (after all, she was crowned the “youngest self-made billionaire” ever by Forbes in March).

Alex Rodriguez spilled the details of his conversation with Jenner at the Met Gala in an article published Tuesday in Sports Illustrated. The retired Yankees slugger also likely offended many with his insensitive way of identifying celebrities at his table by their race.

“We had a great table,” Rodriguez said of his and fiancée Jennifer Lopez’s dinner mates at the gala. “The black guy from ‘The Wire’— Idris Elba, yeah, and his new wife.

“Some famous singer next to me, I don’t know what her name is,” he continued. “Versace — Donatella. We had Kylie and Kendall. And we had an Asian gentleman from ’Crazy] Rich Asians,′ the lead. Kylie was talking about Instagram and her lipstick, and how rich she is.”

Rodriguez and Lopez, are good friends with members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan ― so much so that the ex-Yankees star even appeared on an episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” to give baseball pointers before a charity game.

But his comment about Kylie bragging about her wealth might not go down well with Kris Jenner, considering it doesn’t paint Kylie in the best light. A rep for Kylie didn’t immediately answer HuffPost’s request for comment.

And, for the record, Henry Golding is the lead actor in “Crazy Rich Asians,” and Idris Elba is a prolific actor, producer, DJ and OBE (Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire), in addition to being “the black guy from ‘The Wire,’” as Rodriguez so impolitely put it.

Rodriguez managed to avoid other misfires in the SI interview, though the magazine recounted a conversation with Lopez that reveals he didn’t know the meaning of the word “balmy.”

“It’s balmy tonight,” she says, dreamily. “Balmy?” Rodriguez asks. “How do you spell that?” “B-A-L-M-Y. Balmy.” “What does it mean?” “It means when there’s a little bit of a humidity in the air. It’s hot but not scorching. When it feels like there’s a blanket around your skin. Balmy.” “Use it in a sentence?” “The air was balmy and thick as we rode to the graduation ceremony.” “See? She’s a wordsmith,” Rodriguez says admiringly. “I told you.”

A wordsmith, indeed.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this post misstated the name of main character in “Crazy Rich Asians.”

