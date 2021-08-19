A-Rod poses with the Porsche he gifted J.Lo for her 50th birthday

We may not know what happened to the engagement ring Alex Rodriguez gave Jennifer Lopez after their spring split, but we do know what happened to the $146,000 2019 red 911 Carrera GTS Porsche he gifted her on her 50th birthday.

He's sitting on it in a new Instagram photo.

"I'm super down to earth," the 46-year-old former MLB star captioned the Instagram pic showing him posing in a tan suit and shades with his fleet of cars.

And while he made no reference to his ex-fiancée, he didn't need to thanks to his followers.

"Savage," one commenter wrote. "Posing with the car he bough J.Lo for her bday."

Others heckled him, as if he was back on the field again and just made a bad play, over Lopez's quick rebound with Ben Affleck.

"Looks like J.Lo left not only you but the red car too," someone else wrote.

Rodriguez gifted Lopez the Porsche in 2019 on her milestone birthday and a big show was made of it with both of them sharing videos and photos of the surprise reveal — involving all four of their kids — on their social media accounts.

However, perhaps that gift should have been a sign of compatibility issues. After all, as he noted just before gifting it to her, "The irony is we’re gonna buy her a car, but she hasn’t driven in 25 years."

Her initial reaction to seeing the car was, "What the hell?!" But then she quickly warmed to the unusual (for her, someone who is chauffeured everywhere) gift, saying, "I've never had a car like this. I've never driven a car period!"

She then thanked him for "giving me my independence back."

The car had license plates that said J.Lo, which presumably are long gone. The interior also had custom "J.Lo" seat covers — again, probably something he's not driving around with.

While Lopez quietly deleted all her old social media posts with ex Rodriguez, his live on and you can see the car gifting again here:

While Bennifer 2.0 dominates the entertainment headlines, Rodriguez spoke out this week reflecting on his time with Lopez.

"I had five years of an incredible life and partnership and also with my daughters, we learned so much," he told Entertainment Tonight. "And now we have the opportunity to take that and move forward and say, 'You know what? We're so grateful for the last five years, how do we make the next five years better because of lessons learned?'"

Rodriguez, who started dating the actress-singer in 2017, said he's now "in a great place," adding, :I'm so grateful for where God and the light has really put me, and I'm really looking forward. Mostly to see how my girls keep developing."