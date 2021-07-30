Alex Rodriguez and Melanie Collins Seen Vacationing Together but Are 'Just Friends,' Says Source

Alex Rodriguez is getting really close to Melanie Colins

BACKGRID Alex Rodriguez and Melanie Colins

Alex Rodriguez is enjoying his time as a single man.

The retired MLB star has been celebrating his 46th birthday for the past week while vacationing overseas and documenting his trip on social media with family and friends, which included sports broadcaster Melanie Collins.

Despite sparking romance rumors, a source tells PEOPLE that Rodriguez and Collins, 35, are "just friends."

"Alex is single and having fun," the insider adds.

While in St. Tropez, Rodriguez and the NFL sideline reporter were spotted in matching all-white outfits, stepping out for lunch and ice cream with mutual friends Jessie James Decker and her husband, Eric Decker.

RELATED: Alex Rodriguez 'So Grateful' as He Celebrates Birthday in St. Tropez at Same Time as Ex Jennifer Lopez

Melanie Collins; Alex Rodriguez

JB Lacroix/WireImage; ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images Melanie Collins; Alex Rodriguez

A source previously told PEOPLE that Rodriguez was on the trip with "family and friends and people he works with."

"He's doing great," the source added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"I'm feeling so grateful today, not just for celebrating my big day with my incredible friends and family on this magical trip, but for all of the well-wishes, love and support from everyone," The Corp podcast host wrote in the caption of his celebratory Instagram post on his birthday.

"I couldn't ask for anything more. #ThankYouAll. Here's to a healthy, happy and meaningful 365 days for us all!" he added in the Tuesday post.

RELATED VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Officially Call Off Engagement: 'We Are Better as Friends'

RELATED: Alex Rodriguez Posts About Stepping Into 'a New Beginning' After Split from Jennifer Lopez

Rodriguez's French getaway comes the same week that ex Jennifer Lopez, with whom he split in April, celebrated her 52nd birthday in St. Tropez alongside Ben Affleck.

A source previously told PEOPLE that the couple "are having a beautiful trip."