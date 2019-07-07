Alex Rodriguez Comforts an Emotional Jennifer Lopez After 'Tough' Show: 'You Never Sounded Better'

Alex Rodriguez has mastered the role of supportive fiancé!

The former MLB slugger, 43, proved he knows just what to say to cheer up fiancée Jennifer Lopez after she turned in what she believed to be a lackluster performance on her It’s My Party tour.

In a tour diary video shared on YouTube Saturday, Lopez, 49, is seen suffering from clogged sinuses as she hits the stage in San Jose, California, and Las Vegas.

To make matters worse, Lopez accidentally hits herself in the face with a microphone, leaving blood dripping down her face for much of her performance and later swells into a bruise.

As she leaves the stage, it’s clear the star is struggling, and she tells an awaiting Rodriguez, “It was a tough show for me.”

But the athlete had no time for her self-criticism, heaping praise on the performance and calling it “the best show I’ve seen so far.”

“It was Saturday night in Vegas and you guys killed it. And you showed why you’re a champion, baby,” he says. “Every time I see the show it keeps getting better and better and better.”

He continues after Lopez tells him that she is “not happy” with herself.

“But wait, I don’t know what you’re talking about! Your voice was the best I’ve ever heard it! Babe, when you held that note, are you kidding me?” he says as a teary-eyed Lopez looks at him. “And your voice… by the way, you’ve never sounded better.”

A-Rod later adds, “When I walked in the building, from the parking lot to security, I had 30 people come up to me and say she killed the show… I’m so proud of you.”

Lopez, however, continued to fight his praise, explaining that she felt dizzy while on stage and was upset that she had missed several steps in her dance routines.

“Nobody’s looking at steps,” Rodriguez reassures her. “People are looking at how beautiful you are and how great you sound.”

Eventually, Lopez appears happier, and tells manager Benny Medina, “Alex said it was the best show he’d ever seen. That’s why I love him and I’m gonna marry him. Whether he wants to or not, we’re getting married. We’re getting married forever.”