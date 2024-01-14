Alex Hammerstone Makes TNA Debut At TNA Hard To Kill, Loses To Josh Alexander

Alex Hammerstone made his TNA debut at TNA Hard To Kill. Though he did not walk away with the win, he still delivered a buzzworthy performance.

Former MLW World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone accepted Josh Alexander’s challenge to a match at TNA Hard To Kill. Alexander, a former IMPACT/TNA World Champion, was looking to kick off the new era of TNA with a statement win, and that’s exactly what he did.

The two stars battled back and forth in a thrilling match. Hammerstone showcased his impressive power throughout the bout. Alexander countered by wisely targeting his leg to neutralize his strength advantage. In one highlight, Hammerstone hit a Death Valley Driver onto the apron.

.@alexhammerstone lands a DVD on the apron followed up by 2 HUGE moves but @Walking_Weapon somehow manages to kick out! #HardToKill pic.twitter.com/sUfalFZyLx — TNA Wrestling (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 14, 2024

Hammerstone also hit his signature Nightmare Pendulum, but Alexander persevered. In the end, Alexander scored the win with the C4 Spike.

Hard To Kill marked Hammerstone’s TNA debut, However, he previously wrestled Nick Brubaker on IMPACT Wrestling Xplosion #746, which aired on January 5, 2019.

Prior to TNA Hard To Kill, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful (via Fightful Select) reported that Hammerstone had not signed a full-time deal with TNA, but the possibility had been discussed.

