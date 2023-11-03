Alex Cooper Says Julia Fox’s Viral Uncut Gems Moment Almost Didn’t Air

During the After Show, Alex Cooper of Call Her Daddy fame says she had no idea that Julia Fox saying Uncut Gems on her podcast would turn out to be such a viral sensation. She reveals that someone on her team considered cutting the moment out, but she thought it was funny and decided to keep it in. Alex says she would absolutely appear on Julia’s podcast Forbidden Fruits. Also, Southern Charm star Austen Kroll says his friendship with Madison LeCroy is great right now and says she seems to have found a great partner in her husband Brett Randle.

