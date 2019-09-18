Alec Baldwin and Wife Hilaria Expecting Another Baby Five Months After Revealing Miscarriage

With four kids age 6 and under, Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin are on a roll expanding their family again.

The Saturday Night Live star, 61, and his wife, 35, are expecting another baby, she shared on Instagram Wednesday alongside a video showing the baby’s heartbeat.

“It is still very early … but we have learned that there is a little person inside of me 💛,” the mom-to-be began her caption. “The sound of this strong heart makes me so happy — especially because of the loss we experienced in the spring. We want to share this news as we are excited and don’t want to hide the pregnancy.”

“These first few months are tough with exhaustion and nausea … and I don’t want to have to pretend that I feel ok,” Hilaria added. “My one request is that the media not send paparazzi to follow me or buy independent paparazzi photos, hence encouraging them. I want to remain peaceful during this very early time in my pregnancy and getting chased around by cameras is not in the doctor’s orders 💛”

The new addition will join big brothers Romeo Alejandro David, 16 months, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 3, and Rafael Thomas, 4, plus big sister Carmen Gabriela, 6, and Baldwin’s 23-year-old daughter Ireland, from his previous marriage to Kim Basinger.

“Well, I am delighted to say, ‘Uno mas Baldwinito,’ ” Alec captioned the same heartbeat video Wednesday on his own Instagram account. “God is good.”

The couple’s joyful news comes after Hilaria revealed in the spring that she had suffered a miscarriage and undergone a subsequent dilation & curettage surgery.

On April 9, the fitness instructor confirmed she had lost her baby, days after revealing that she was “likely” suffering a miscarriage. Her unborn child showed no signs of a heartbeat after an ultrasound tech had observed a slower-than-normal heart rate the previous week.

Though upset by the news, Hilaria used the opportunity to connect with other moms who have been through similar experiences, in an effort to show them they’re not alone, and chose to focus on the positive things in her life — namely, her husband and their children.

“I am surrounded by such love and I feel so fortunate,” she captioned a photo of her family. “Thank you all for listening, for your support, and for sharing your own personal stories. We are stronger together … ”

The busy parents, who wed in 2012, began thinking about another baby after Leo was born and ultimately decided to take a different approach to conceiving moving forward: planning.

“We were like, ‘Oh, should we have another kid?’ ” Hilaria told PEOPLE in November 2017, while pregnant with Romeo. “We were like, ‘You know what? Let’s try something different — let’s try.’ [With] the other ones, it’s not like we were like, ‘Oh my God, how did this happen?’ But this is the only one we [planned].”