Alec Baldwin Says He 'Would Win, Hands Down' If He Ran for President

The 2020 presidential race might just be a face-off between Donald Trump and the man who plays him on TV.

Alec Baldwin — who has portrayed POTUS on Saturday Night Live since 2016 — said in an interview with Howard Stern on Monday that if he ran for president, he could unseat Trump.

In the interview, Baldwin and Stern’s conversation turns to the 2020 election, and Baldwin admits that he “can only think of a couple people who I think could beat Trump.”

“I’ve got a name for you: Alec Baldwin,” Stern replies, prompting Baldwin to say, “If I ran, I would win… Hands down, I would win. It would be the funniest, most exciting, most crazy campaign.”

Though Baldwin’s idea sounds like a joke at first — “I’ve gotta do Match Game!” he suddenly remembers, referencing his current gig as the host of ABC’s summer game show — he later becomes more thoughtful about the idea of running for president, shooting down Stern’s insinuation that he is “the hope of the Democratic Party.”

“I’m only saying [I would run] because people don’t really have a sense of who’s going to come up [on the Democrats’ side],” Baldwin continues. “Somebody great’s going to come up, I hope. But the only reason I say that is because I’d love to run for that kind of position, to have things be very common sense. There’s so many things this country needs to do that are so obvious.”

Press PLAY on the video above to see Baldwin and Stern’s presidential discussion, then hit the comments with your thoughts!

