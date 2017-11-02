Alec Baldwin says he's 'treated women in a very sexist way'

Alec Baldwin is calling himself out for his past behavior toward women.

The 30 Rock alum was honored Thursday at a luncheon at the Paley Center for Media and while there, he addressed the swirl of sexual misconduct allegations currently dominating Hollywood. For his part, Baldwin admitted to previously treating women poorly in his own past. “I certainly have treated women in a very sexist way,” he said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“I’ve bullied women. I’ve overlooked women. I’ve underestimated women. Not as a rule. From time to time I’ve done what a lot of men do, which is… when you don’t treat women the same way you treat men. You don’t. I’m from a generation where you really don’t and I’d like that to change. I really would like that to change,” he added.

Baldwin also used the moment to call for wider change in gender equality across the board, not just in Hollywood. “I think it’s important for us to try to make the workplace and beyond not only comfortable and right and fair and appropriate but as productive, as well,” he said. “I think a lot of what we’re dealing with within this issue is hurting our business. It’s making it less productive.”

The Emmy-winning actor also addressed many of the allegations themselves and his own knowledge of such misconduct. “I knew of certain things that there were rumors of things happening to people, but I didn’t necessarily know the scope when you hear the hundreds and hundreds of women who are complaining about this,” Baldwin said. “It’s been a very eye-opening experience for me personally. We’ve got to be vigilant in a new way to make sure that everybody is comfortable and that we get the job done together that we’re there to do.”

His remarks come after a wave of allegations of sexual harassment, assault, and rape have surfaced against several prominent members of the entertainment industry, including Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, and James Toback, Baldwin’s director on Seduced and Abandoned and The Private Life of a Modern Woman.

Baldwin’s representatives did not immediately respond to EW’s request for further comment.

