Alec Baldwin to be roasted on Comedy Central

A 30 Rock star is about to have a lot more than 30 rocks thrown at him.

Comedy Central announced on Wednesday that Alec Baldwin will headline the next Comedy Central Roast.

Baldwin is an Emmy-winning and Oscar-nominated actor whose lengthy resume boasts such credits as The Hunt for Red October, Glengarry Glen Ross, The Departed, and The Cooler, but also The Alex Baldwin Show. He has hosted Saturday Night Live a record 17 times, and frequently pops up on the show as Donald Trump. In his spare time, he enjoys skirmishes, animal rights activism, and being the most successful Baldwin brother.

“Getting roasted will be the greatest honor of my lifetime besides being a father, a husband, hosting SNL seventeen times, receiving Golden Globes, Emmys, and working with Martin Scorsese,” quipped Baldwin in a statement.

The Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis aired last summer, and recent roastees include Rob Lowe, Justin Bieber, and Roseanne Barr.

In the first promo for the roast, a portrait of Baldwin labeled “World’s Greatest” can be seen hanging over a fireplace, and Baldwin says: “They say we’re our own worst critic. But I can’t find anything to criticize.”

Baldwin’s roast will be filmed this summer.

