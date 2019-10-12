Alec Baldwin and Pregnant Wife Hilaria Baldwin Reveal the Sex of Their Fifth Child on the Way

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin‘s newest family member will be a girl!

The couple revealed their fifth child on the way’s sex to their children as seen in a video Hilaria shared on Instagram Saturday. The footage shows each of their kids holding a baby doll wrapped up in white blankets as they are instructed to look at the color of clothing their doll is wearing.

“Our little reveal 💙💖. We are so excited!” the mom-to-be captioned.

Alec, 61, and Hilaria, 35, are already parents to sons Romeo Alejandro David, 16 months, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 3, and Rafael Thomas, 4, plus daughter Carmen Gabriela, 6. Alec is also dad to daughter Ireland, 23.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

View photos From L to R: Leo, Rafael, Romeo and Carmen Baldwin | Halaria Baldwin/Instagram More

RELATED: Hilaria Baldwin Shares First Photo of Her Baby Bump and Jokes She’s Only “6 Minutes Pregnant”

The actor and his fitness-guru wife last did a sex-reveal via cake with the help of Leo, Rafael and Carmen to find out that they would be getting a brother. (Romeo was born in May 2018.)

This time around, Carmen was really gunning for a little sister. While the Baldwins thought about closing the baby door after Romeo, Hilaria has made a few comments about her daughter’s desire for another sister, after dealing with three younger brothers.

“She was a little bit disappointed. [She said,] ‘How about you have a girl first, then you can have another boy?’ I was like, ‘It doesn’t work that way!’ ” The Living Clearly Method author told PEOPLE in November 2017. “She’s like, ‘No, you don’t understand, Mommy. It’s going to be a girl.’ I was like, ‘No, I promise. I promise you it’s a boy.’ “

Despite already having an older sister in Ireland, Hilaria told PEOPLE of Carmen, “She is committed to a fifth child.”

View photos Hilaria Baldwin | Hilaria Baldwin/ Instagram More

RELATED VIDEO: Hilaria Baldwin Shares Intimate Video of the Moment She First Held Son Romeo

The fifth-time mom-to-be shared last month alongside an Instagram video of the baby’s heartbeat that she and her husband are expecting again, not long after he teased that they were planning another pregnancy.

One user commented on her post of the baby news (which Hilaria said she was announcing “very early”) that they “cant [sic] understand that. If she wants to remain peacefully why does she expose her pregnancy at early stage and take the risks instead of listening the doctors order. Celebrities are really strange lol.”