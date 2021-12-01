Alec Baldwin to Give First In-Studio Interview With ABC’s George Stephanopoulos Following ‘Rust’ Shooting

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
K.J. Yossman
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Actor Alec Baldwin has given his first in-studio interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos following the tragedy that occurred on the set of his movie “Rust” in October.

The actor sat down on Tuesday with Stephanopoulos, who described the one hour twenty minute discussion as “raw” and “intense.”

More from Variety

“I’ve done thousands of interviews in the last twenty years at ABC,” Stephanopoulos said during this morning’s GMA. “This was the most intense I’ve ever experienced.”

“So raw. As you can imagine he’s devastated but he was also very candid, he was very forthcoming. He answered every question, he talked about Halyna Hutchins, talked about meeting with her family as well.”

“[He] went through in detail what happened on the set that day and I have to tell you I was surprised in many places over the course of that hour and twenty minutes we sat down yesterday.”

The interview will air tomorrow evening at 8/7c on ABC and on Hulu.

This will be the first time Baldwin has spoken out about the incident on camera, barring a brief interview he gave to TMZ in a bid to stop the paparazzi from following him and his family in the aftermath of the tragedy.

Hutchins was shot dead as Baldwin rehearsed with what he believed to be an empty gun on the set of Western “Rust” in New Mexico in October. He was handed the weapon by assistant director Dave Halls, who had been given the gun by Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the 24-year-old armorer on the film. Halls reportedly called “cold gun” as he handed it over.

As Baldwin then practiced drawing and firing the weapon a bullet discharged, injuring director Joel Souza and killing Hutchins.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting to determine how and why bullets came to be in the gun.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

  • Alec Baldwin sits down with ABC News for first interview after 'Rust' shooting

    Alec Baldwin is sitting down with George Stephanopoulos for his first TV interview since the fatal shooting on the set of his movie, "Rust.""I've done thousands of interviews in the last 20 years at ABC," Stephanopoulos said on "Good Morning America" on Wednesday. "This was the most intense I've ever experienced.""So raw," Stephanopoulos said while describing his conversation with Baldwin. "As you can imagine, he's devastated. But he was also...

  • Alec Baldwin speaks out on deadly ‘Rust’ shooting in exclusive interview with George Stephanopoulos

    The "GMA" co-anchor sat down with the actor in his first interview since the deadly shooting on the film set. Watch Thursday, Dec. 2, on ABC and streaming on Hulu.

  • ABC's Stephanopoulos interviews Baldwin about set shooting

    ABC will air an hourlong special Thursday featuring George Stephanopoulos' interview with Alec Baldwin about the fatal shooting on the set of the movie “Rust." Baldwin fired a prop gun that had live ammunition on the set in New Mexico on Oct. 21, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza. It will be the first time Baldwin has spoken in depth on screen about the shooting.

  • Trevor Noah to Return as Host of the Grammys

    It'll be the first from the soon-to-be-renamed Crypto.com Arena

  • 8 Hanukkah movies to watch this year

    This year, Hanukkah started on the evening of November 28. Here are some Hanukkah-themed movies you can watch during the holiday.

  • Kristin Chenoweth & Kal Penn Are Engaged! (Not to Each Other)

    James welcomes Kristin Chenoweth and Kal Penn who both are engaged to be married. After Kristin talks about her (somewhat?) laser-like focus on her fiance, Kal talks about his relationship beginning with cheap beer and NASCAR and 11 years later he and Josh are ready to wed. After, Kal recalls a nightmare experience working a party as a mummy, which has Kristin remembering the time she dressed as one for Halloween. And James asks Kristin about her new album "Happiness is...Christmas!"

  • Investigators track ammunition in fatal film set shooting

    Authorities pursued new leads Tuesday on possible sources of live ammunition involved in actor Alec Baldwin's fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the New Mexico set of a western movie, as they searched the premises of an Albuquerque-based firearms and ammunition supplier. The search took place after a provider of firearms and ammunition to the ill fated movie production for “Rust” told investigators that he “may know” where live rounds came from, describing ammunition he received from a friend in the past that had been “reloaded" by assembly from parts. A revolver fired by Baldwin during a “Rust” rehearsal on Oct. 21 killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and left a projectile lodged in the shoulder of director Joel Souza, for doctors later to remove.

  • MSNBC Kyle Rittenhouse trial ban, bodycam video released

    Body camera video has been released in connection with an incident that happened during the Kyle Rittenhouse case that led the judge to ban a news organization from the courthouse.

  • Kathy Griffin Says She's Officially Cancer Free: 'I Had Half of My Left Lung Removed'

    Kathy Griffin underwent surgery for lung cancer in August

  • Here’s where to get real Christmas trees this year, and why they’re more expensive

    Trees could also be harder to find earlier in the season this year.

  • Pfizer CEO is 'very confident' the company's oral COVID-19 pill will be effective against the new variant

    "I'm very, very confident that this drug works for all known mutations, including the Omicron one," Albert Bourla told CNBC's "Squawk Box."

  • Watch Carly Pearce Perform ‘O Holy Night’ On ‘CMA Country Christmas’

    The 12th annual holiday special from the Country Music Association aired in primetime across the US on ABC.

  • Jimmy Fallon’s ‘That’s My Jam’ Premiere Anchors NBC Ratings Win

    Though it was "The Voice" that paved the way

  • German ICUs expect COVID peak to hit hospitals at Christmas

    Germany is likely to reach a peak of its fourth wave of COVID-19 infections by mid-December and this could mean 6,000 intensive care beds occupied by Christmas, the country's association for intensive care medicine (DIVI) said on Wednesday. Andreas Schuppert, a forecaster for the DIVI association, told a news conference he was "moderately optimistic" the peak in new cases would come in the next two weeks, but warned this would take time to have its full impact on hospitals. "It is an ominous situation," DIVI president Gernot Marx told reporters.

  • Australia hit with widespread flooding

    Video obtained by Reuters showed widespread flooding over large swathes of land in Inglewood, Millmerran and Leyburn, with trees partially submerged by floodwater.About 800 residents were evacuated in Inglewood after rising floodwater inundated homes, business and streets, according to Queensland Police Service. Authorities were also preparing to evacuate the residents in Yalarbon, in the Goondiwindi region, after an emergency alert was declared on the town.A 23-year-old man was also fined for driving his vehicle down flooded roads at Alberta, Queensland on Tuesday (November 30) shortly after he was rescued.Queensland Police Service reported that the man had tried to drive through 100 metres of water that was around 2 metres deep along Baralaba Woorabinda Road, but was swept off the roadway and wedged against some trees.The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) said more than 50 gauges in the south-east recorded in excess of 100 millimetres of rain in the 24 hours to Wednesday morning and the weather system that was causing widespread rain had now moved off shore.

  • Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Announce Big News and ‘The Voice’ Fans Will Lose It

    Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani announced their latest collaboration on social media. See how 'The Voice' fans reacted to their holiday-themed Apple Music podcast episode news.

  • Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers

    Filmed throughout his one hundredth year – before and after his death in April 2021 – this landmark portrait of the Duke of Edinburgh features only those who knew him best: his family and closest staff. All the children of the Queen and the Duke, along with their adult grandchildren and other members of the Royal Family have agreed to take part in this unique portrait of the longest-serving consort in royal history.

  • Carrie Underwood Stuns In A Sparkly, Cut-Out Dress At The CMA Country Christmas Special

    Singer Carrie Underwood revealed to fans that she'll be performing at this year's "CMA Country Christmas" to bring a little extra holiday cheer.

  • How Rita Moreno Could Break Multiple Oscar Records With ‘West Side Story’ Remake

    After being delayed a year due to the pandemic, Steven Spielberg’s highly anticipated musical remake of the best picture winner “West Side Story” had its first screenings this week before critics, journalists and varying awards and guild voters. The social media reaction has been loud and palpable throughout the Oscar chamber, which could bring about […]

  • Please Stop Saying *This* If You Want to Teach Your Kids Gratitude (And What to Do Instead)

    ‘Tis the season for gift-giving and sugary treats which means that for parents, it’s also...