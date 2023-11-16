Alec Baldwin fires prop gun, tells 'Rust' crew 'I don't want to shoot toward you' in newly released video

New footage of Alec Baldwin firing a prop gun on the set of "Rust" has been released as prosecutors consider re-charging the actor in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Baldwin can be heard telling crew members to move out of the path of the gun in the video, obtained by NBC News. The footage was reportedly taken before Hutchins was fatally shot on Oct. 21, 2021.

"Now wait a second. I'm going to shoot right," Baldwin said. "Do you mind going to the other side of the camera? I don't want to shoot toward you."

At another point, Baldwin seems concerned for the safety of whoever is behind the camera, saying, "I don't know why you're going up hills and all this other — you're going to break your f---ing neck."

Alec Baldwin fires a prop gun on the set of "Rust" before the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins in 2021.

Later in the clip, a woman can be heard saying, "Everyone doesn't need to be right here in the path of the gun. Could you please move?"

A representative for Baldwin did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Special prosecutors revealed they would ask a grand jury to decide if Baldwin should face criminal charges yet again, nearly two years after Hutchins' death.

"After extensive investigation over the past several months, additional facts have come to light that we believe show Mr. Baldwin has criminal culpability in the death of Halyna Hutchins and the shooting of Joel Souza," special prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis said in a statement last month.

They added, "We believe the appropriate course of action is to permit a panel of New Mexico citizens to determine from here whether Mr. Baldwin should be held over for criminal trial."

Alec Baldwin's original involuntary manslaughter charges were dropped in April.

Baldwin's legal team slammed the move as "misguided" in a statement shared with Fox News Digital at the time.

"It is unfortunate that a terrible tragedy has been turned into this misguided prosecution," Baldwin's attorney Luke Nikas said. "We will answer any charges in court."

Morrissey and Lewis announced the decision as "new facts" had been revealed that required further investigation. In their motion to dismiss, the special prosecutors noted that the further investigation and forensic analysis required couldn't be completed before Baldwin's preliminary hearing, which was scheduled for May 3.

The case has been closed in the First Judicial District Court of New Mexico, but Baldwin could still face new charges in the future.

Amid the legal drama, Baldwin, the cast and crew finished filming the "Rust" movie in May.

Alec Baldwin completed the filming of "Rust" in May.

"It’s been a long and difficult road. But we reach the end of the trail today. Congratulations to Joel, Bianca and the entire cast and crew," Baldwin said, referring to Joel Souza, the original director of the Western, and Bianca Cline, the new cinematographer.

"Nothing less than a miracle," he added.





