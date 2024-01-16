Alec Baldwin Fans Say Move To Sell Hamptons Home ‘Reeks Of Desperation’

Actor Alec Baldwin may be looking to unload his Long Island home in order to pay the bills related to the “Rust” incident that occurred when a gun that he was holding went off on the set of a Western film in New Mexico.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza was hospitalized in the tragedy, which took place in October 2021. Baldwin has faced multiple civil lawsuits in connection with the shooting from Hutchins’ family members and other “Rust” crew members.

In January 2023, he was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter. Those charges were dropped a few months later without prejudice, meaning that he could still be charged at any time. As of January 2024, he is not facing criminal charges.

Alec Baldwin To Sell His Long Island Home

MEGA

In a two-minute video posted to YouTube, the “30 Rock” actor can be seen walking along the beach as he explains that he has had a house on the East End of Long Island since 1982. He explains that his first home was in Bluff Road, which he rented for five years before he bought his own home around the corner from Atlantic Avenue Beach.

He later bought a bigger home in 1995 and put a new edition on the property in 1996 and 2014. Stating that the property contains more than 10,000 square feet, Baldwin explained that the mansion was the former home of the Potter family. “You just can’t get this out here anymore,” Baldwin stated, referring to the large piece of land that he described as “peaceful” and “beautiful” in the wintertime.

Netizens React To Baldwin’s Video: 'What's The Point Of This Video?'

Unfortunately, fans had mixed reactions to his video. “Oh, dear. This reeks of desperation - what other former ‘celebrity’ has made a video trying to sell their house while making the entire sales pitch about them? Guess the Fraudween reality show is a no-go,” one user commented on the video.

“He loves it so much that he has to sell it to fund his unemployable wife, seven children, and mounting legal fees amidst killing a woman and dealing with a dying career,” another netizen wrote, prompting another to chime in: “His career isn’t dying. It’s dead.”

“Why not be honest? You need to sell the place to prevent personal bankruptcy,” another user wrote. “What's the point of this video? To hear Alec Baldwin wax nostalgic about days gone by? Who cares where he lived in 1982 or what house he rented that has nothing to do with this house?” another netizen asked. "No mention of how far from the water, amenities, historical privileges, or even price. Totally pointless. Nobody wants the bad juju that's permeating that place.”

Alec Baldwin Claims He’s Lost Jobs As A Result Of The ‘Rust’ Shooting

MEGA

In August 2022, the “Supercell” actor claimed that he lost work due to the “Rust” shooting, although the film wrapped in Montana in May 2023. "I got fired from another job yesterday," Baldwin told CNN at the time. "There I was all set to go to a movie, jump on a plane ... I've been talking with these guys for months and they told me yesterday we don't want to do the film with you because of this."

"If I didn't have my wife, I don't know where I would be right now ... If I didn't have her, I probably would have quit, retired, gone off, you know sold everything I owned, got a house in the middle of nowhere and just you know did find something else to do, sell real estate," he said, referring to his wife, Hilaria Baldwin.

During a separate interview on The Chris Cuomo Project to discuss the shooting, Baldwin insisted that Halyna Hutchins’ death – and not his career – was the “real tragedy” that occurred. "I'm not the victim here. Things, for me, are gonna get better. Things, for me, are gonna get cleared up. I'm a thousand percent confident about that," he said.

Baldwin went on to say that “nothing’s going to bring this woman back. She died.” He also made mention of Halyna’s “little boy,” a son named Andros.

"Everything we've said doesn't matter — me, my positioning, the press," Baldwin added. "The real tragedy here is what happened to this woman."