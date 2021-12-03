Alec Baldwin doesn’t feel guilt about 'Rust' shooting: 'I might have killed myself if I thought I was responsible'

In an exclusive interview with ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos Thursday, actor Alec Baldwin discussed the accidental on-set shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins back in October, and what could be in store for his career, both short and long term, in the wake of the tragic event.

After candidly telling Stephanopoulos that he “couldn’t give a s**t” about his career anymore, the host asked him, “Is it over?”

“It could be, it could be,” Baldwin said. “If I decide that I -- I mean could I work? I'm gonna go make another movie in January. And I said to them, ‘Do you wanna get out of it? Do you wanna get rid of me 'cause of what happened?’ They said, ‘No.’ But I say to myself, ‘Do I wanna work much more after this? Is it worth it?’”

Since the incident happened, the 3-time Emmy winner says he’s been having very vivid dreams and hasn’t slept in weeks. But among the range of emotions he’s gone through, there’s one that he hasn’t been feeling. When Stephanopoulos asked if this is the worst thing that has ever happened to Baldwin, he answered “yes” without hesitation. Then Stephanopoulos asked Baldwin if he feels guilt?”

“No. No,” Baldwin said. “I feel that someone is responsible for what happened, and I can't say who that is, but I know it's not me. Honest to god, if I felt that I was responsible, I might have killed myself if I thought I was responsible,” Baldwin said. “And I don't say that lightly.”