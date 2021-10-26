Alec Baldwin’s Daughter Rips ‘Hateful’ Candace Owens for Calling ‘Rust’ Tragedy ‘Poetic Justice’

Alec Baldwin’s daughter Ireland didn’t pull any punches while firing back at Candace Owens on Monday, after Owens called last week’s shooting accident on the set of “Rust” a form of “poetic justice.”

“You are the most disgusting, hateful, cancerous human being I’ve ever come across,” Baldwin wrote Monday on her Instagram Story. “Regardless of your foul opinions most of the time, the fact that you would disrespect the life of a woman who was accidentally and tragically killed….Shame on you.”

“I am ashamed to breath the same air as this woman,” Baldwin added in the next slide.

In a now-deleted tweet the day after the “Rust” tragedy, Owens wrote, “Alec Baldwin spent four years dedicated to painting Donald Trump and his supporters as evil murderers. What has happened to Alec would be an example of poetic justice if it weren’t for the actual innocent people that were murdered by him. Pray for their families. So sad.”

In a follow-up tweet, Owens noted, “Will correct that last tweet to say Alec Baldwin *killed* someone — not murdered someone, as murder carries a different legal definition.”

Ireland Baldwin capped off her criticism of Owens by saying, “Your tweets, lack of information, and ignorance are hurting people.”

That said, the two women did apparently talk things out — Baldwin posted a screenshot of a series of direct messages between her and Owens, with Baldwin thanking the conservative pundit for “taking the time to have a real conversation.”

Last Thursday, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza injured on the set of the Alec Baldwin-starring film “Rust,” after the actor fired a prop gun he believed to be a “cold gun.” A “cold gun” would indicate that there was no live ammunition to be fired.

That same gun was used by crew members earlier Thursday morning for live-ammunition target practice, an individual with knowledge of the set told TheWrap. A number of crew members had taken prop guns from the New Mexico set of the indie Western — including the gun that killed Hutchins — to go “plinking,” a hobby in which people shoot at beer cans with live ammunition to pass the time, the insider said.