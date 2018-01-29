Alec Baldwin compares Dylan Farrow to rape accuser in To Kill A Mockingbird

Alec Baldwin has compared Woody Allen’s adopted daughter Dylan Farrow to Mayella Ewell, the character who lies about being raped in To Kill A Mockingbird.

In his continuing defence of the director, who Farrow claims molested her as a child, the actor made the comments on Twitter.

“[One] of the most effective things Dylan Farrow has in her arsenal is the ‘persistence of emotion,’” he tweeted.

“Like Mayella in [“To Kill a Mockingbird”], her tears/exhortations [are] meant [to] shame u [into] belief in her story. But I need more than that before I destroy [someone], regardless of their fame. I need a lot more.”

In a second tweet, he added: “To say that @RealDylanFarrow is telling the truth is to say that (brother) @MosesFarrow is lying. Which of Mia’s kids got the honesty gene and which did not?”

Moses Farrow, the adopted son of Allen and Mia Farrow, has maintained that his father is innocent of any wrongdoing, and has alleged that he was the victim of prolonged physical and psychological abuse by his mother while growing up.

He also supports Allen’s counter-accusation that Dylan Farrow has been coached by Mia Farrow for most of her life to believe that she was molested by her father.

In a third tweet, Baldwin concluded: “If my defense of Woody Allen offends you, it’s real simple. Unfollow. Condemn. Move on.”

In previous comments, the 30 Rock star, who has appeared in three movies directed by Allen, called the accusations of Allen ‘unfair and sad’.

He also called working with Woody Allen ‘one of the great privileges of my career’.

In response to Baldwin’s comments, Dylan Farrow said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter: “It’s interesting that Mr. Baldwin chooses to dismiss the judgments of Justice Wilk and Prosecutor Frank Maco, who reviewed ALL of the evidence instead of just selected bits and pieces.

“However, considering that Mr. Baldwin confidently invoked Mayella Ewell to make his point while forgetting that it’s been hotly debated that she was, in fact, raped by her father, demonstrates that perhaps Baldwin is just not a stickler for details.”

