Alec Baldwin claims his career might be over following 'Rust' shooting: 'I couldn't give a sh** about my career'

Kyle Moss
·2 min read
In an exclusive interview with ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos airing Thursday, Alec Baldwin discussed his life in the aftermath of the accidental on-set shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins back in October. Among the many topics Baldwin addressed was what could be in store for his career, both short- and long-term.

After candidly telling Stephanopoulos that he “couldn’t give a s***” about his career anymore, the host asked Baldwin, “Is it over?”

“It could be, it could be,” Baldwin said. “If I decide that I — I mean, could I work? I'm going to go make another movie in January. And I said to them, ‘Do you want to get out of it? Do you want to get rid of me 'cause of what happened?’ They said, ‘No.’ But I say to myself, ‘Do I want to work much more after this? Is it worth it?’”

Since the incident, the three-time Emmy winner says he has been having very vivid dreams and hasn’t slept in weeks. But among the range of emotions he has gone through, there’s one that he hasn’t been feeling: guilt. When Stephanopoulos asked if this is the worst thing that has ever happened to Baldwin, he answered “yes” without hesitation. Then Stephanopoulos asked Baldwin if he feels guilt?”

“No. No,” Baldwin said. “I feel that someone is responsible for what happened, and I can't say who that is, but I know it's not me.”

Baldwin, who has been questioned by detectives and is cooperating with the investigation, could be dealing with legal ramifications for a while. But he called it a “one in a billion” chance that there were real bullets in that gun, and he just wants to know who put them there.

“Honest to god, if I felt that I was responsible, I might have killed myself if I thought I was responsible,” Baldwin said. “And I don't say that lightly.”

Alec Baldwin: Unscripted aired on ABC Thursday night at 8 p.m.

Watch Alec Baldwin explain how he was cocking the gun when the hammer caused it to go off:

