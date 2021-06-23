Alec and Hilaria Baldwin bring all 6 kids — in suits — to ‘Boss Baby 2’ premiere

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin brought all six kids of their kids to The Boss Baby: Family Business premiere in NYC — and they were appropriately attired.

"Will the real Boss Baby please stand up?" Alec, who again voices the main character in the film sequel, wrote on Instagram along with a photo of his brood.

All the kids — Carmen, 7, Rafael, 6, Leonardo, 4, Romeo, 3, and infants Eduardo and Lucia — were in black suits like their parents — and, of course, like Boss Baby. The bigger Baldwin children also carried briefcases to complete the look, and two of the boys rocked Boss Baby aviators.

The former yoga instructor called them, "Some Bossy Baldwinitos" and told her followers to "zoom in—each face is priceless," as they rocked some pretty serious mugs.

Hilaria also shared some behind-the-scenes photos of her little bosses.

One included her taking a break from the glam event to breastfeed.

It is the first time the whole family — minus Alec's adult daughter, Ireland — hit the red carpet together. Lucia's arrival was a surprise to those who keep tabs on the couple as she was born via surrogate in February — just months after Hilaria gave birth to fifth child Edu last September.

This is also just the second public appearance for the couple since she faced Spanish appropriation accusations, leading to a public apology for not being "more clear" that she was actually born and raised in Massachusetts.

The Boss Baby: Family Business is the sequel to 2017's The Boss Baby. Baldwin, 63, voices Theodore Lindsey "Ted" Templeton Jr., aka The Boss Baby, a suit-wearing, briefcase-carrying, plotting infant with the mind of an adult who works at Baby Corp.

The sequel adds Amy Sedaris as a new boss baby who brings together Ted and his brother Tim (James Marsden) who had grown apart. Lisa Kudrow and Jimmy Kimmel are also back — and Eva Longoria joins the crew as Tim's wife. The film is out July 2 in theaters — and will also be available to stream on NBCUniversal's Peacock on the same day.

