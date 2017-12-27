Album box set reviews: The Beatles - Happy Christmas Beatle People!: The Christmas Records, Fela Kuti - Vinyl Box Set #4, and more

The Beatles, Happy Christmas Beatle People!: The Christmas Records

★★★★☆

Download this: 1968; 1969; 1967; 1965

The growth of social media has revolutionised the way that pop stars connect with fans, offering both a precisely-targeted promotional tool delivering information about forthcoming products and appearances, and algorithmic analysis of their fanbase’s desires.

Before the internet exerted its grip, this sort of putative star/fan interfacing was undertaken by the fan club, via mail-shot newsletters. And as with most things, The Beatles were way ahead of the game in this respect, starting in 1963 a tradition of sending a free seasonal flexi-disc of unique material to every fan club member, collected together here for the first time as a box of vinyl singles. Initially, they were simple scripts of hokey messages written by publicist Tony Barrow, transformed into something more personal through mis-readings (“We hope you enjoy the records as much as we enjoy melting them”), mickey-taking and bogus laughter, whilst amusingly re-written Christmas carols like “Jingle Bells” are bashed out on piano, kazoo and harmonica.

By 1965, they had got more into the swing of things. Recorded following the Rubber Soul sessions, the routine messages and accounts of their activities are adrift amongst a tide of impromptu nonsense – bogus Scottish folk-songs, “Yesterday” in pub singalong style, with Christmas lyric, etc – and an apparently sincere apology, “Please everybody, if we haven’t done what we could have done, we tried”. In 1966, they tried even harder: helmed by McCartney, and titled Pantomime, it involved a series of nonsensical tableaux such as the fairytale “Podgy The Bear And Jasper” and bogus Corsican chorale “Orowayna”, book-ended by “Everywhere It’s Christmas”.

The following year’s seasonal song, “Christmas Time (Is Here Again)”, was subsequently used as the B-side of “Free As A Bird”, although the welter of nonsense originally surrounding it – tap-dancing audition, spoof political interview, game-show parody, request for “Plenty Of Jam-Jars” by The Ravellers – prefigures the more involved montages created by Kenny Everett for the 1968 and 1969 Christmas Records. The former is the best, a whip-smart assemblage of edits and effects incorporating atonal piano tinklings, a sped-up bit of “Helter Skelter”, McCartney’s all-purpose year-round greetings song, a snatch of Perrey & Kingsley’s bouncing electronica, typical nonsense verbiage from Lennon (“This film is about an hourglass pleasure-boat”), and a guest slot of Tiny Tim warbling tremulously through “Nowhere Man”.

By 1969, the band had broken up, which made Everett’s job harder, and rendered the already sardonic goodwill messages even less sincere. John and Yoko shouldered most of the duties, recounting the activities of “Jock and Yono”; but the best moment is Everett’s treatment of Ringo’s attempt to get in a plug for his forthcoming movie appearance, with a sped-up transition of “Merry Christmas” into “Magic Christian”.

Having long been amongst the most sought-after Beatles ephemera, this set of the Christmas Records makes a welcome addition to the official catalogue; although sometimes as flimsy in content as they were physically, their whimsical flights of fancy and relentlessly frivolous tone provide refreshing reminders of an era when pop was less ruthlessly commercial and less achingly earnest.

Fela Kuti, Vinyl Box Set #4

View photos