Alaska State Fair train to return this summer for 2024 edition

May 21—The Alaska State Fair and the Alaska Railroad are collaborating to bring back an old favorite — the fair train is returning this summer.

The fair train will run the last weekend of the 2024 Alaska State Fair, from Friday, Aug. 30, through Sunday, Sept. 1.

The train was last in operation in 2019, running from Anchorage to the state fairgrounds in Palmer and back.

"A visit to the Alaska State Fair is fun and memorable, and riding the train adds to that experience," Fair CEO Jeff Curtis said in a release. "Plus, since fairgoers don't have to think about driving and parking, they can just focus on having a good time with family and friends."

Two round trips will be in service on the three days the train will operate. Each trip will depart from the Anchorage depot, located at 411 West First Avenue. It will arrive at the South Palmer train depot, located next to the fair's Green Gate.

The fair train will depart Anchorage each day at 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Return trips will depart the fair at 6:45 p.m. and 10:15 p.m. Each one-way trip is approximately 90 minutes.

Tickets for the fair train go on sale Aug. 1 at alaskarailroad.com. Fares are $29 for adults, $19 for children (ages 2-11), and free for a child in lap (under 2).

Parking for train passengers is available at the Diamond Parking Lot across from the Alaska Railroad depot in Anchorage. Fair admission is not included in the price of the train fares.

This year's fair runs from Aug. 16 — Sept. 2 at the fairgrounds in Palmer. The fair has already announced a number of concerts for this year, including Straight No Chaser, Whiskey Myers and Theory of a Deadman. Rapper Ludacris is scheduled to perform two shows, both of which sold out just hours after going on sale.