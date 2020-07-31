Alan Parker, Director of ‘Bugsy Malone,’ ‘Midnight Express,’ Dies at 76

Alan Parker, the British director whose exceptionally wide-ranging oeuvre ranged from “Bugsy Malone” to “Evita,” from “Midnight Express” to “The Road to Wellville,” has died. He was 76.

The British Film Institute confirmed Parker’s death on Friday, noting he died after a long illness.

Parker was twice Oscar-nominated for best director, for 1978’s “Midnight Express” and for 1988’s ‘Mississippi Burning.” While the director’s subject matter was eclectic, he did return frequently to the musical form: His films “Bugsy Malone,” “Fame,” “Pink Floyd the Wall,” “The Commitments” and “Evita” were all musicals or had strong musical elements in one form or another.

Parker’s first feature film, 1976’s “Bugsy Malone,” made a considerable splash for an audacious concept that worked only because everyone kept a straight face. The film was a Depression-era gangster musical cast entirely with children, the oldest perhaps 15. These included Jodie Foster and Scott Baio. Instead of bullets, the machine guns sprayed whipped cream. The New York Times said: “That custard pies can maim and whipped cream should kill are only two of the ways in which some basic laws of the cinema are cheerfully junked in this wildly uneven but imaginative and stylish satire of 1920’s gangster movies. … which also includes a first-rate musical score and choreography, along with a cast of kids.” “Bugsy Malone” was the first of five Parker films nominated for Cannes’ Palme d’Or.

However intriguing “Bugsy Malone” proved, it surprised many that the same director could helm a film as powerful as 1978’s “Midnight Express,” the harrowing true-life story of a man, Billy Hayes (played by Brad Davis), sent to a nightmarish Turkish prison for smuggling hash. The film won the adapted screen Oscar for Oliver Stone and best original score for Giorgio Moroder, and it was nominated for best picture, director, supporting actor (John Hurt) and film editing. Roger Ebert said: “Parker succeeds in making the prison into a full, real, rounded world, a microcosm of human behavior. The movie’s art direction is especially good at re-creating that world, as in a scene where Hayes and his friends try to escape down an old cistern. And there are visions into the inferno, as in a scene in the madhouse where the inmates circle forever around a stone pillar. The movie creates spellbinding terror.”

“Midnight Express” was nominated for Cannes’ Palme d’Or.

The film had such an impact on the culture that even today a sentence in a Turkish prison is often invoked rhetorically as the worst possible punishment, fairly or unfairly.

Next, and very far indeed from “Midnight Express,” was the 1980 film musical “Fame,” the story of the students and teachers at New York’s High School of Performing Arts that won Oscars for original song and score and was nominated for four more. It also spawned the hit title song as well as a TV series, a stage musical and a 2009 film remake.

Again changing tone radically, Parker next directed the 1982 Bo Goldman-scripted film “Shoot the Moon,” about the disintegrating marriage of a couple played by Albert Finney and Diane Keaton. Finney’s successful writer and Keaton’s earth-mother live in a farmhouse in Marin County with their four small daughters. The New York Times said: “It is so funny, harrowing, intelligent and moving for so much of the time that when occasionally it goes wrong, one feels betrayed, far angrier than one would under other circumstances. One comes to identify with it so intimately that its lapses in judgment and imagination are all the more maddening, like watching a person you care about do something needlessly, suicidally stupid. … At its best, ‘Shoot the Moon’ is as spare and as sharp in its detail as fine prose and as continuously surprising. Like the film adaptations of ‘Ordinary People’ and ‘Kramer vs. Kramer,’ it’s a domestic comedy of sometimes terrifying implications, not about dolts but intelligent, thinking beings. Most rare for a film, these include the four Dunlap children.” “Shoot the Moon” was nominated for Cannes’ Palme d’Or.

Also in 1982 Parker saw the release of “Pink Floyd the Wall,” which was not a concert film. Variety said the $12 million production is “an eye-popping dramatization of an audio storyline. Being a visual translation of a so-called ‘concept’ album, pic works extremely well in carrying over the somber tone of the LP.”