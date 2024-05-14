How Alabama newborns Johnny Cash and June Carter reunited for Tennessee photo shoot

A local photographer who specializes in maternity and newborn portraits is making national headlines, thanks to Johnny Cash and June Carter.

Johnny Cash Davis and June Carter Clark, that is.

In a truly remarkable coincidence, the two babies were born to different families in the same Alabama hospital on the same day. And after Chantel Miller saw a news story about the two families, the self-described "huge Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash fan" ended up orchestrating a photo shoot of the two babies that has led to a "surreal" surge of attention.

I had to tag my parents Jackie Bashaw and Todd as well as my amazing Husband JP Miller I was able to photograph the most amazing Johnny Cash and June Carter the other day. These two babies were born by two different families, in the same hospital, on the same day. If this isn’t destiny, I don’t know what is. These sweet babies traveled all the way from Alabama to visit me in Knoxville, Tennessee to photograph them. As a fan myself, I am completely honored and privileged to share a brief glimpse of the photo session that happened today. There is more to come from People Magazine ❤️ www.chantelmillerphotography.com • Knoxville, TNChantel Miller Photography, LLC - Maternity, Newborn and Child Photographer Posted by Chantel Miller on Sunday, May 5, 2024

The two families met at the hospital

Moms Sophie Clark and Nicole Davis told "Good Morning America" they couldn't resist meeting when they both learned of the amazing coincidence.

Both mothers delivered on April 10 at Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children in Huntsville, Alabama, with baby June arriving first at 2:30 p.m. and baby Johnny arriving later that day at 9:50 p.m.

Knoxville photographer Chantel Miller's photo shoot of Johnny Cash Davis and June Carter Clark has gone viral.

Clark said they learned about the Davis family when her husband's uncle, who had been visiting them in the hospital, bumped into and started a conversation with baby Johnny's father − who was wearing a Johnny Cash shirt − in a hospital elevator.

Clark and Davis said the hospital staff helped them arrange a meeting with the babies together in their bassinets, and the two moms now want to continue meeting over the years.

"We want to keep them in touch," Clark told "Good Morning America." "Maybe get some pictures of them. It's too big of a coincidence not to."

Miller was only too happy to make that photo shoot happen.

Photo shoot of June Carter and Johnny Cash took over four hours

Miller caught sight of the adorable duo on social media, she said, adding that as a newborn photographer, "If I see any type of baby, I'm going to stop and look."

June and Johnny, she said, stopped her in her tracks and made her start dreaming of all the ways she could pose them in her studio. She posted a comment to that effect on the story − and June's mother responded.

Unfazed by the distance between their hometown and Knoxville, the families drove here for what turned into a four-and-a-half-hour shoot.

"You're on (the babies') schedule," Miller explained. "Sometimes it takes a lot of patience. I need them calm, or asleep."

Eventually, Miller got the shots that propelled the month-old babies into the pages of People magazine.

"It kind of exploded," Miller said. "It was very surreal. People just went crazy over (the photos)."

The whole experience was special, she said, especially watching the families continue to bond during the photo session.

"I was glad to be part of it," Miller said.

