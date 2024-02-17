Alabama Barker Responded After Somebody Accused Her Of Getting A Lot Of Plastic Surgery

Alabama Barker is one of the latest celebrities forced to defend herself against plastic surgery accusations.

While celebs receive praise from fans for posting content online, someone always ruins the moment with unnecessary claims about their appearance and alleged plastic surgeries.

Earlier this year, The Boys star Erin Moriarty had to defend herself against claims of being "addicted to plastic surgery by Megyn Kelly: "To receive a message about a disgustingly false, counterproductive to the degree of being ironically misogynistic video of Megyn Kelly commenting on the manner — to learn the widespread nature of this has left me horrified."

Last year, TV personality Adrienne Bailon tastefully fired back after a troll accused her of plastic surgery, writing, "Wow, you have a great surgeon." Adrienne hilariously replied, "Wow...this is the greatest compliment. My surgeon is @nyricanmama [Adrienne's mother]."

In the same year, Sofía Vergara had to clarify which cosmetic procedures she had done after denying accusations of plastic surgery. "I do micro-needling, little lasers for capillaries because I have rosacea," Sofía said, including that she gets "Botox in my eyes and in my neck regularly" but doesn't have the time for other serious procedures.

And now, Alabama, the 18-year-old daughter of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, is defending herself against these claims based on her recent Instagram photos.

On Feb. 16, Alabama posted photos on her IG wearing a bikini cover-up with Rastafarian colors, similar to the one Rihanna wore in her 2016 "Work" music video.

Out of nowhere, someone commented, "This child has done a lot of cosmetic surgery @ a very young age; I hope she doesn't overdo it! She looks good now!"

It didn't take long for Alabama to catch wind of the backhanded comment and respond with the same energy. "I really appreciate the love! I'm natural, besides my lips, accept the fact I'm naturally beautiful."

She ate that.

What's the deal with the shameless curiosity that drives trolls and alleged fans to constantly ridicule and question whether a celebrity had plastic surgery?

On the flip side, Alabama's step-family, The Kardashian-Jenner clan, is constantly a hot topic regarding their influence on beauty standards. Hence, being adjacent to the reality stars, unfortunately, can open her up to more criticism in the future.

Cheers to Alabama for clapping back.