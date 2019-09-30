Al Roker returns to 'Today' less than 2 weeks after hip replacement surgery

Al Roker is back on Today after undergoing hip surgery — and he’s feeling just fine!

The 65-year-old weather anchor returned to the NBC morning show Monday following a hip replacement surgery he underwent earlier this month. He was off the air for less than two weeks.

Upon his return, Roker gave an update on his recovery in a segment, saying he was up and walking the same day of his surgery.

Dr. John Torres, NBC News’ medical correspondent, explained to the hosts that same day walking is not only normal, it’s encouraged: “What we’ve discovered is that if you’re not up walking that same day, it’s gonna take you a lot longer to recover.”

"I had no pain. All the pain that had been there from the hip — gone," Roker said with a huge grin.

Roker recalled how his hip pain went from a "twinge" to "excruciating pain" within the span of a few months prior to his surgery. He is now in physical therapy and hopes to be able to get back on his bike soon.

"Hopefully it's within the next few months," he said.Roker showed off his regained mobility by dancing on set. His co-hosts jokingly compared him to Fred Astaire.







Roker had his hip replacement surgery September 18. He told Today via satellite video on the next day that he was happy and feeling better.

"This hip can hold my weight. It's pretty amazing to me, but I'm thrilled," the anchor said. "I'm in far less pain than I was 48 hours ago."

Just days before getting surgery, Roker, who had gastric bypass surgery in 2002, made headlines when he spoke about Bill Maher’s take on fat-shaming on Today.

The host recalled being bullied in his teen years for his size. He took issue with Maher’s premise: that overweight people don’t know they’re overweight and that they’ll lose weight when they’re shamed.

“As somebody who has struggled with his weight all of my adult life and my childhood, and who had been bullied and fat-shamed if you will, even though we didn’t have that term then, it scars people,’” Roker said.

