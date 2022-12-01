Al Roker is 'in very good care' after second hospitalization: 'Doctors are keeping a close eye on him,' Hoda Kotb says

Al Roker's Today colleagues said the beloved weatherman is in good spirits after being readmitted to the hospital due to blood clots. (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

Today’s Al Roker is in good spirits after being readmitted to the hospital a day after being discharged.

Roker’s fellow co-anchor Hoda Kotb shared an update on the weatherman’s health on Thursday’s episode of the morning news show.

We’re sending our love to @alroker as he returns to hospital.



He and his family want everybody to know how grateful they are for all the love, support, and well wishes ❤️ pic.twitter.com/pCsSsmA5wU — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 1, 2022

“It was wonderful hosting the [Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade], but of course, we all wish that Al could have been with us,” Kotb said. “But due to some complications, he is back in the hospital and he's in very good care. He's resting, and his doctors are keeping a close eye on him.

“Al and his family want everybody to know how grateful they are for all the love, the support and the well-wishes,” she continued, noting that she and fellow anchor Craig Melvin spoke to Roker on FaceTime during the parade and that “he gave us a big thumbs-up.

"We'll see you back here soon, my friend,” added Melvin.

Roker was first admitted into the hospital in mid-November "with a blood clot in my leg" that "sent some clots into my lungs," he explained at the time.

"So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I've been," Roker, who's been absent from the morning show for several weeks now, wrote in an Instagram post on Nov. 18. "After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery."

He concluded, "Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon. Have a great weekend, everyone."

Roker was discharged on Thanksgiving Day, only to be rushed back to the hospital the next day because of minor complications.

As a result of his health scares, the weatherman was forced to miss this year’s Christmas tree lighting at New York’s Rockefeller Center as well as the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, marking his first absence from the celebration in 27 years.

Still, it didn’t stop him from tuning in to support co-anchors Kotb and Savannah Guthrie.

“Back home in time to catch a little bit of the #macysthanksgivingdayparade,” he wrote on Thanksgiving Day, alongside an image of him viewing the coverage of the parade at home. “Missing being next to @savannahguthrie and @hodakotb.”