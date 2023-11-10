Al Roker & Deborah Roberts Share Most Impactful Military Stories They've Covered

In honor of Veteran's Day, Al Roker and Deborah Roberts open up about the most impactful stories they've covered in their careers about the military, including Deborah interviewing a young women who was called to serve her country after an attack on U.S. soil, and Al helping the 6888th World War battalion — the only all-Black women's army corp that served in Europe — to receive the Congressional Gold Medal for their service. Al and Deborah also dish about their new documentary "Gaining Ground," Deborah's new book "Lessons Learned and Cherished" and Deborah being named the new 20/20 anchor.

View comments