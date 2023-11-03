Al Pacino has agreed to pay his girlfriend Noor Alfallah $30,000 a month in child support and another $110,000 for her to get her own place, court docs show

Noor Alfallah and Al Pacino arrive for a music video shoot with Bad Bunny on August 24, 2023 in New York City. Gotham/GC Images

Al Pacino has agreed to pay Noor Alfallah $30,000-per-month in child support, court docs show.

Pacino, 83, will also have to pay Alfallah, 29, a sum of $110,000, according to the docs.

A judge ruled the two will share joint custody of their four-month-son, but Alfallah will have primary physical custody.

Al Pacino has agreed to pay his girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, $ 30,000 per month in child support for the pair's four-month-old son as well as a slew of other payments, according to new court documents obtained by Insider.

According to the court papers filed in the Superior Court of California, a judge ruled that 83-year-old Pacino and 29-year-old Alfallah will share joint custody of their son, Roman, but Alfallah will have primary physical custody of the child.

A rep for Pacino declined to comment on the matter to Insider on Friday.

In addition to the $30,000-a-month in child support, the Oscar-winning actor will also have to pay Alfallah an extra payment of $110,000, the court documents say.

The lump sum is "intended to be utilized" by Alfallah "to assist her with relocating to a new residence for her and Roman as well as any furniture, furnishings and moving expenses that may be necessary for same," according to the court papers.

The court papers also state that for as long as the "Scarface" actor is alive, he will have to make a yearly deposit of $15,000 for a college savings account for Roman.

On top of all that, Pacino will have to pay "100%" of all health care costs for Roman not covered by insurance, as well as "100%" of Roman's "mutually agreed upon extracurricular activities and lessons," according to the court documents.

The court papers say the "Serpico" actor and Alfallah have "reached a compromised amount of child support in the interests of a peaceful resolution and consistent with their desire to maintain an amicable relationship for the best interest of their minor child."

Alfallah filed for physical custody of Roman back in September. At the time, a rep for Pacino told Insider that the couple was "still together."

"Al and Noor have successfully worked together and have mutually reached agreements regarding their child Roman," the rep said at the time.

Pacino is also father to 22-year-old twins Oliva and Anton, whom he welcomed with his former girlfriend, Beverly D'Angelo, and a 33-year-old daughter, Julie, whom he shares with acting coach Jan Tarrant.

