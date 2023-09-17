Al McCoy passes the mic after 51 years. For Jon Bloom, calling Phoenix Suns is 'the dream'

It stood to reason that when Al McCoy finally retired as the radio voice of the Phoenix Suns, Jon Bloom would take his place.

Bloom had been calling the away games on Arizona Sports 98.7 for several seasons, after all, as McCoy — who was the voice of the Suns for a record 51 years — mostly stepped away from traveling with the team the last couple of seasons. He officially retired at the end of the 2022-23 season.

But you never know.

“Until it's actually the job, it’s not the job,” Bloom said, the day after the Suns announced that the gig was Bloom’s full time. “And now it's finally the job. So I'm still digesting that whole feeling. But I do know one thing — that my energy level is higher than it's ever been. And that’s saying something, because I usually have a pretty good level of energy.”

Calling Phoenix Suns games is Bloom's dream job

He certainly did during a conversation about the job. Bloom was unabashedly excited, and why not? He has worked for the Suns, the Arizona Cardinals and other teams in other cities. But a full-time radio play-by-play job was always the one he wanted.

“I'm getting to paint the picture for those who don't have the images,” he said. “And that's what I absolutely love to do. And it's what I feel like I've trained to do my whole life.”

Bloom said he was still processing the news.

“But the thing that really drove it home for me was hearing from my dad,” he said. “That the time I spent on the ratty green couch in the den growing up, watching sports instead of maybe doing something else that would lead me to follow in his footsteps to law school or something like that, has finally paid off. And to hear how proud he was took my pride to another level, and really kind of made it clear to me how much this meant.”

Bloom also hosted pre- and post-game shows on the radio, and did play-by-play for 56 Suns games last season. So does it really feel different now?

“Totally,” Bloom said. “Not because it feels different for me, but just watching the reactions of others. Including the ladies I live with — my wife and my daughters — you know, kind of seeing what they're experiencing from this in their worlds, and my parents and their reaction and everybody that I'm basically getting to share this with now.

"So it just is, I think, different from that standpoint. But the job itself, not much, other than I'm gonna get home earlier on game nights at home because instead of taking the calls after the games, I'm done when the buzzer sounds. So that's going to be a different experience for me, but one that I'm certainly ready for.”

How the Detroit Tigers steered Bloom away from baseball

Bloom’s first job was covering the Detroit Tigers when they were miserable — an experience so harrowing that it put him off being a baseball broadcaster.

“The Tigers were so bad,” he said. “And they were losing well over 100 games. And I was in that locker room almost every game with the microphone, having to ask the tough questions and seeing the misery on these guys’ faces and thinking, if I'm the voice of this, and we're doing this, this isn't fun.”

He got a taste of that again when hosting the Arizona Cardinals pre and post-game radio shows during some particularly lean years.

“You might recall that back in the day, I was taking phone calls on the Cardinals postgame shows,” he said. “And they were brutal — to basically serve as a therapist, and help people down from the tops of buildings when it was a brutal loss — and it was a lot of that. And it took a toll on me.”

There are no guarantees in sports, but things should be better with the Suns. Bloom’s promotion comes at a time when anticipation is great for the team, with Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal expected to make the team a serious contender. And let’s face it — it’s more exciting to cover a team that’s winning. It wasn’t that long ago that the Suns weren’t.

“I mean, my kids for a while never thought the Suns were never going to be a winning team,” Boom said. “And they thought the (Golden State) Warriors were just going to be a dynasty for eternity. Now, the Warriors are still pretty darn good. So that hasn't been proven wrong yet. But a few years ago, they soaked up that (Suns) Finals run as much as anybody, and they want another. And I hope that they get it.

“I hope we all get to experience something like that. Because when this city comes together, it's just as good of a feeling as anything and you feel it, even when you're just going grocery shopping. And I love that feeling that sports gives.”

Just don't compare Bloom to Al McCoy

It’s not fair to Bloom or to McCoy to endlessly compare the two. But a nice thing about McCoy was that, while you never doubted that he worked for the Suns, he wasn’t a total homer. If the Suns were getting thrashed, he didn’t pretend otherwise.

Bloom approaches games the same way, differentiating between “home broadcaster” and “homer.”

“Yes, I'm a home broadcaster,” Bloom said, “which means I'm doing the game as the Phoenix Suns broadcaster, not as the national ESPN broadcaster that's rolling in and doing as objective of a broadcast as possible.

“However, being a homer, or going over the top and complaining about officials’ calls and that your team gets robbed, then it's not about the painting of the picture and the art form. That’s something I really hesitate to get close to, and I try my hardest to maintain that professional path, as opposed to letting the fan come out during a broadcast.”

For Bloom, this is the destination job, one that all of his other jobs have led to.

“I'm so thrilled that I found a way to be in this business,” he said, “because it's those types of things that remind me why, as a young kid, this became the dream.”

